Say It: Joseline Hernandez Clarifies Rumors That Tory Lanez Is Smashing Her ‘Stingy Kutty Kat’

Joseline Hernandez Speaks On Tory Lanez Dating Rumors

Remember when Joseline told Bossip on WE tv that she loves Tory Lanez “like a fat girl loves cake?”

Well, the Puerto Rican Princess is clarifying her possible Tory Lanez coupledom and telling us what’s really going down with them.

After tweeting that people were over-hyping their relationship…

Can 2 young rich sexy talented people hangout and have fun without the world assuming anything. Smh.

I’m allow to have friends without y’all making it bigger than life. — Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) September 21, 2018

Joseline couldn’t give us a clear answer on Tory. Instead, she blushed and told us to “get off her nuts.”

Mmmmmm hmmmmm, sounds like they go together.

See more Joseline Thursdays at 10/9 c on WE tv!