Say It: Joseline Hernandez Clarifies Rumors That Tory Lanez Is Smashing Her ‘Stingy Kutty Kat’
- By Bossip Staff
Joseline Hernandez Speaks On Tory Lanez Dating Rumors
Remember when Joseline told Bossip on WE tv that she loves Tory Lanez “like a fat girl loves cake?”
Well, the Puerto Rican Princess is clarifying her possible Tory Lanez coupledom and telling us what’s really going down with them.
After tweeting that people were over-hyping their relationship…
Joseline couldn’t give us a clear answer on Tory. Instead, she blushed and told us to “get off her nuts.”
Mmmmmm hmmmmm, sounds like they go together.
