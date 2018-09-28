Towanda Braxton Speaks On “Braxton Family Values” On Bossip on WE tv

Towanda Braxton was a guest on“Bossip” on WE tv last night and she answered cast questions about that still shocking “Braxton Family Values” walk out.

Towanda told us about that epic sitdown the Braxtons had with Iyanla Vanzant that she facilitated and she clapped back at claims that she’s the “hater” in the family. According to Towanda, she’s the “reliable one”, so much so that at one point she offered to carry Tamar’s baby before Tay Tay got pregnant with her son Logan.

Did you know that??? That definitely shows that Towanda’s had her sister’s back.

See more Towanda on Bossip on WE tv on the flip.