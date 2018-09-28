Money Honey: Are You Feelin’ Kim K’s Dollar Bill Emblazoned Material Girl Get Up?

Kim Kardashian Hits Up Delilah Wearing Money Clothes, Boots And Bag

Y’all know Kim K is never afraid to embrace a cheesy theme. The reality star and businesswoman was photgraphed arriving at Delilah in West Hollywood to celebrate her friend, who recently sold her business for a couple billion dollars. Kim dished the detail while modeling her Jeremy Scott money trench (from his 2001 collection) and matching boots on her Instagram story. She also rocked one of her many Judith Lieber bejeweled bags — this one modeled after a sack of cash.

Looks like the venue was decorated to match Kim’s fit. In any case, we had to ask do you hate it or love it? Are You Feelin Kim K’s money fit?

