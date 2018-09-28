Honorable Where? Potato Salad Faced Pinocchio Kavanaugh’s Hearing Wreaked Havoc On His Emotions
Judge Brett Kavanaugh Had Strong Words For Senate Judiciary Hearing
Lordt. Just when you thought this country couldn’t be any more of a soap opera — these SCOTUS confirmation hearings produce even more material. Much of the world was tuned in to the riveting drama induced by the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford to testify about sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, Thursday at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill.
The faces in the room were very telling
You can tell Kamala Harris knows how to sniff out a bullishter
The hearing was a LOT, even for some Republicans, like Ted Cruz
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford got emotional, but not nearly as emotional as Judge Kavanaugh
Who showed how truly terrifying angry white men can be.
Hit the flip to see how this human hemorrhoid wipe displayed his toxic masculinity all over his face
Saltine Fury… All day
He tried to hold back the tears
But someone was clearly feeilng vulnerable
Let’s not neglect the faces of the ladies sitting behind Kavanaugh either
Ewwww that’s ugly
We smell a rat too Brett…
Oh the indignation
When your own wife knows what you are REALLY capable of
Is this the face of a future Supreme Court judge?
