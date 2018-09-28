Honorable Where? Potato Salad Faced Pinocchio Kavanaugh’s Hearing Wreaked Havoc On His Emotions

The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford to testify about sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill Thursday, September 27, 2018.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh Had Strong Words For Senate Judiciary Hearing

Lordt. Just when you thought this country couldn’t be any more of a soap opera — these SCOTUS confirmation hearings produce even more material. Much of the world was tuned in to the riveting drama induced by the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford to testify about sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, Thursday at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill.

The faces in the room were very telling

You can tell Kamala Harris knows how to sniff out a bullishter

The hearing was a LOT, even for some Republicans, like Ted Cruz

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford got emotional, but not nearly as emotional as Judge Kavanaugh

Who showed how truly terrifying angry white men can be.

Hit the flip to see how this human hemorrhoid wipe displayed his toxic masculinity all over his face

Saltine Fury… All day

He tried to hold back the tears

But someone was clearly feeilng vulnerable

Let’s not neglect the faces of the ladies sitting behind Kavanaugh either

Ewwww that’s ugly

We smell a rat too Brett…

    Continue Slideshow

    Oh the indignation

    When your own wife knows what you are REALLY capable of

    Is this the face of a future Supreme Court judge?

