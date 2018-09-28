Tiffany Haddish Auditioned For ‘Flavor Of Love’ But Backed Out Once She Found Out Flavor Flav Was The Show’s Subject [Video]

Tiffany Haddish & Kevin Hart Answer The Web’s Most Pressing Questions

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish have been all around the world promoting their new movie and chopping it up together, and the Night School duo is teaming up once again to sit down with WIRED and answer some of the Internet’s most pressing questions about them.

Is Tiffany Haddish related to Oprah? Is her hair real? Is Tiffany in a sorority? Is she in Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” music video? And what’s her relationship status? Find out the answer to all of these questions about the comedian and more throughout the course of the video.

As for Kevin, the questions span all sorts of topics including whether or not he attended Temple University, when he became famous, what went wrong with his audition for Saturday Night Live, how fast he ran the New York City Marathon, and whether or not he actually sold out a football stadium.

Some other interesting tidbits that come to light during this segment is Tiffany admitting the fact that she actually auditioned to be on Flavor of Love back in the early 2000’s, but declined once she figured out that Flavor Flav is the one that the girls would be competing for. For some reason, people on the internet also seem to think that Haddish was married to Will Smith at one point, which the comedian gets a huge kick out of–but admits she would love to be adopted by Will and Jada.

In a startling twist of events, Kevin finds out that people all over the web are searching for the answer to the question, “is Kevin Hart still alive?”–which isn’t too much of a surprise to him, since he explains that he’s been declared dead twice according to the internet.

Catch the whole interview below to see the answer to these questions and more: