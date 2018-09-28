Ho Sit Down: White Teacher Sues For $1 Billion After Being Fired For Racist Slavery Lesson

Fired White Teacher Files $1 Billion Lawsuit

White supremacy is a muhfugga.

Back in February we reported that Bronx Middle School 118 social studies teacher Patricia Cummings had been fired after teaching her class a racist-a$$ lesson on slavery. She had the Black students lay on the ground like they were in a slave ship while she walked across their backs.

Yeah. Bish had to go.

However today we get news that, surprise, she’s playing the victim! The NYDailyNews is reporting that Cummings is now suing New York City Public Schools and many others for, wait for it, 1 BILLION DOLLARS.

Patricia claims that she’s a victim of reverse racism and that the account of back-walking isn’t accurate. She is planning to sue “the city, parents, students and the media” for reverse discrimination, defamation, negligence and other claims.

The fired teacher also claims that she is owed $120 million in damages and that a class action suit could be forthcoming.

“It’s a scandal,” Cummings’ attorney Tom Liotti said. “There is blatant racism and reverse discrimination in the public schools of New York City. This is why white parents do not want to send their children there.”

He goes on to say:

“It’s no longer the blacks and minorities who are being discriminated against,” he said. “It is discrimination against white teachers who are making great sacrifices to be there.”

Both y’all hoes can sit your dumb a$$es down.