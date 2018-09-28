Childish Gambino Forced To Reschedule Remaining ‘This Is America’ Tour Dates Following Injury

Childish Gambino’s Tour Postponed, Rescheduled For December

Donald Glover’s supposed last tour as Childish Gambino isn’t exactly going as planned.

After breaking his foot and being forced to cancel his immediate upcoming performances, Gambino’s remaining This Is America tour dates have all been rescheduled for later this year, in December.

Though the dates were initially believed to be completely cancelled, the tour is being rerouted through the West Coast later on this year to accommodate the fans who would still like their tickets honored. Those who are not attending rescheduled shows are being given the opportunity to exchange or return their tickets for a full refund.

Below you can find the rescheduled tour dates, according to Childish Gambino’s manager.

As previously reported, his initial injury escalated during his tour stop in Dallas, which has caused the rest of his remaining shows to be postponed and subsequently rescheduled.

The rapper, singer, and producer was onstage at the American Airlines Center as it all went down. A good 30 minutes before the concert was actually supposed to end, Gambino suddenly walked off of the stage and didn’t return, ending the show early.

Prior to this performance, Glover also made an appearance the Friday before in Vegas, at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. He reportedly arrived to his set in a wheelchair and leg brace, removing it before he got onstage–which makes it seems as if Sunday night’s incident was a result of aggravating his preexisting injury.

TMZ later reported that the performer had broken his foot.

Glover is expected to be back on his dancing feet fairly soon, as he is still set to perform at next month’s Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans on October 27.