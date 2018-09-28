Drugs Are Bad: ATL Rapper Columbia BT Charged With Trafficking $4 Million Worth Of Cocaine

Columbia BT Arrested On Trafficking Charges

An underground Atlanta rapper was recently arrested in a huge drug bust. Columbia BT, real name Tommie Walker, and his alleged accomplice Juan Carolos Garcia-Martinez are facing federal charges of drug trafficking and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

WSBTV reports that prosecutors believe Walker and Martinez are part of a multi-state trafficking ring.

“These defendants were allegedly part of a multi-state drug distribution scheme that transported and distributed cocaine worth approximately $4 million,” said U.S. Attorney B.J. Pak. “Thanks to the work of law enforcement in Georgia, South Carolina and Colorado, this drug enterprise is now history.”

Walker is accused of receiving cocaine shipments hidden in tractor trailers in a warehouse that he operated.

He previously released a video for his song “Street Game” off his “Guadalajara Rich” mixtape.