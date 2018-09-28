Stab My Body: Petty Twitter Face-Swapped Mariah Carey With Michael Myers & We Can’t Un-See It
- By Bossip Staff
Hilariously Petty Mimi Myers Memes
In honor of today being FRIDAY, we decided to dive into some hilariously petty Twitter shenanigans that center around Mariah Carey (allegedly) resembling iconic Horror movie killer Michael Myers. No, seriously, it’s thing and the internet can’t enough of it.
Peep the hilarious Mimi Myers hysteria on the flip.
