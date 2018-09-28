Stab My Body: Petty Twitter Face-Swapped Mariah Carey With Michael Myers & We Can’t Un-See It

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Hilariously Petty Mimi Myers Memes

In honor of today being FRIDAY, we decided to dive into some hilariously petty Twitter shenanigans that center around Mariah Carey (allegedly) resembling iconic Horror movie killer Michael Myers. No, seriously, it’s thing and the internet can’t enough of it.

Peep the hilarious Mimi Myers hysteria on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Editors Picks, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.