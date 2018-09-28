Ariana Grande Scares Fans With Somber Tweets: “It’s Just Been A Tough Month”

Ariana Grande Scares Fans With Sad Tweets About Having A “Tough Month”

Yesterday, Ariana Grande took to Twitter to let everyone know this month has not been easy for her.

It seemed like it would be a great year for the superstar after she dropped her fourth studio album, Sweetener, and got with new bae Pete Davidson. However, things changed when the “God Is A Woman” singer received news that her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller passed away from a suspected overdose.

Shocked by the news and maybe even a little depressed, she posted an old video of Mac and wrote in the caption:

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

Now, just two weeks later, it’s understandable that Ariana is still in a somber place. She hit twitter to explain how tired she is and how hard the last month has been for her. She asked the universe for just “one okay day.”

can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 27, 2018

i’m so tired pls — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 27, 2018

She also alluded to the fact that she doesn’t think everything will actually be okay.

j fucking k https://t.co/LeY2UGtrSP — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 27, 2018

When her fans came to her aid, she apologized for worrying them.

ur angels in my life. it’s just been a tough month. i’m trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it’s hard and i’m human and tired. sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn’t have tweeted. i kno better. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 27, 2018

ok ily — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 27, 2018

ily — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 27, 2018

Today, she seems to be in better spirits, saying that she had a “human moment” and just wanted to confide.

ily more i’m so sorry for yesterday yikes. i love u and never want u to worry ab me or think i want attention sksksjsjs i have way too much as it is w/o askin. jus had a human moment and wanted to confide. u know how much i love you. on some real life shit. and yeah. sry & ily. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 28, 2018

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande dated for two years. We are keeping Ariana in our prayers.