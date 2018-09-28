Hate It Or Love It?! Will Smith, Marc Anthony & Bad Bunny “Está Rico” [Video]

Will Smith, Marc Anthony And Bad Bunny “Está Rico”

Will Smith’s back in the booth and this time he brought Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny with him.

The trio’s dropped their new track and video for “Está Rico” that includes Big Willy and Bad Bunny dropping bars with Marc on the hook.

Will who marked his 50th birthday this week with a bungee jump, even dropped a little Spanish in some of his verses.

Watch “Está Rico” below.