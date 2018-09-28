“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Ernest Wants To Divorce Momma Dee

“Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” Airs Friday Nights On WeTV

Another week, another epic fight between increasingly troubled Momma Dee and Ernest on “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.”

In our exclusive clip, Ernest threatens to divorce his wife in one of the most toxic showdowns that we’ve seen so far between the couple. Ernest said he’s ready to walk away from his love after yet another fight between the pair over Momma Dee’s “friend” that he believes is coming between them.

Dr. Ish has to step in to try to talk Ernest down from walking away from his relationship.

Check out the clip above.