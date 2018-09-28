Porsha Williams Reportedly Getting A #RHOA Raise For Her Peach Pregnancy—But Is She Secretly Engaged?
Porsha Williams is reportedly reaping the rewards from sharing her big baby news.
As previously reported Porsha’s expecting her first child with her boo Dennis McKinley and she’s been sharing photos of her peach pregnancy.
Now RadarOnline’s reporting that Real Housewives of Atlanta producers are so pleased with Porsha letting them into her personal life, that she’s gotten a raise and is now making over $1 million this season.
NeNe is of course still the highest paid housewife in all the franchises and reportedly rakes in $2.5 million.
“Porsha was making $800,000 last season, but this season she is getting a massive raise of over $1.25 million,” an insider told Radar.
“This also guarantees Porsha another season on RHOA and she will probably keep getting raises after that,” added the source.
Mind you, Kenya Moore reportedly made $1.5 million on the show but was reportedly offered a 90% pay decrease for season 11, allegedly as “punishment” for keeping her marriage a secret.
Do YOU think Porsha deserves a raise for her baby news???
There’s another rumor swirling about Porsha Williams, hit the flip to see it.
People are convinced that Porsha’s not so secretly engaged to Dennis McKinley. When she announced her pregnancy she was wearing a HUGE diamond ring on her left hand.
Not only that but Radar’s also reporting that while she might be secretly engaged already, Porsha will receive a ring from Dennis McKinley while RHOA cameras are rolling.
“She’s going to get a ring from Dennis and it’s going to be while she’s filming. Some people think Porsha and Dennis might be secretly engaged already but that’s OK because she’ll still do it on camera and that’s what they want.
Kenya hid everything from producers — her wedding, her baby news. And the ladies were told they would be off the show if they did that.”
Would YOU tune in to see Porsha get engaged???
