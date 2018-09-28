Porsha Williams Reportedly Getting A #RHOA Raise For Her Peach Pregnancy—But Is She Secretly Engaged?

Porsha Williams Reportedly Getting Raise Over Pregnancy

Porsha Williams is reportedly reaping the rewards from sharing her big baby news.

As previously reported Porsha’s expecting her first child with her boo Dennis McKinley and she’s been sharing photos of her peach pregnancy.

Now RadarOnline’s reporting that Real Housewives of Atlanta producers are so pleased with Porsha letting them into her personal life, that she’s gotten a raise and is now making over $1 million this season.

NeNe is of course still the highest paid housewife in all the franchises and reportedly rakes in $2.5 million.

“Porsha was making $800,000 last season, but this season she is getting a massive raise of over $1.25 million,” an insider told Radar. Williams, 37, had been the lowest paid RHOA housewife — NeNe Leakes raked in $2.5 million last season! “This also guarantees Porsha another season on RHOA and she will probably keep getting raises after that,” added the source.

Mind you, Kenya Moore reportedly made $1.5 million on the show but was reportedly offered a 90% pay decrease for season 11, allegedly as “punishment” for keeping her marriage a secret.

Do YOU think Porsha deserves a raise for her baby news???

