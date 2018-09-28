Shots Fired: Steve Harvey Drags Pusha T For Mentioning His Name In “The Story Of Adidon” [Video]

“Who Is This Broke A$$ Boy?”

It seems like right when Pusha T beefs seem to be settling down, Steve Harvey has come out of nowhere to bring the smoke for the Virginia rapper.

While on the set of Family Feud, Harvey finally addressed a line about himself that Pusha T said waaay back in May. On Push’s diss track “The Story of Adidon,” Push raps about Drake, saying “A Steve Harvey-suit ni**a made him,” referring to Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, who’s always rocking the flashy suits.

Apparently, Steve Harvey took offense to this small line and on Family Feud, he said, “”Pusha T. Who the fu** is that?” He even went on to call Push a “broke a$$ boy” and made fun of his name saying, “Pusher T don’t help me with none of my bills, ain’t sending none of my kids through school. Pusher T don’t answer my prayers. Pusher T don’t give me health.”

Steve finished his insults with a freestyle dedicated to the rapper. You can check out the smoke for yourself in the clip above.