American Express Sues Lauryn Hill Over Nearly $400,000 Unpaid Credit Card Bill (Exclusive)

Singer Accused Of Stiffing American Express Over Credit Card Bill

Lauryn Hill allegedly ran up a six-figure credit card tab before skipping out on the bill.

That’s according to a new lawsuit from American Express against the “If I Ruled The World” singer, which accuses her of failing to pay the massive bill totaling $371,892.39.

American Express National Bank said the Fugees artist racked up the bill for “the price of goods sold and/or services rendered,” but then balked at paying, according to court papers filed earlier this month in New Jersey Superior Court, and obtained by BOSSIP. Also named as a co-defendant in the suit is Hill’s company, “MLH Touring.”

The credit card company said it has tried to collect on the debt, but Hill “often refused” and the bill remains outstanding, court papers state.

It was unclear Friday what exactly what she had spent the massive amount on.

Hill hadn’t responded to the suit as of Sept. 28. We’ve reached out to her lawyer for comment.