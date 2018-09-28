Catch Fade: Rams And Vikings Fans Squab It Out In The Stands, Man Gets Tossed Down Bleachers [Video]

Rams And Vikings Fans Fight During The Game

The Thursday Night Football game this week was as exciting in the stands as it was on the field. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Minnesota Vikings and the Rams fans took on the Vikings fans.

According to TMZ, the teams’ fans got to tusslin’ just before the end of the first half when a Rams fan slapped a woman in the face. After that, all hell broke loose.

Womens’ hair gets pulled, beers are thrown, and a guy takes 4 punches to the face then throws his attacker over FOUR ROWS OF BLEACHERS!

