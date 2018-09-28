LSU Basketball Star Wayde Sims Shot And Killed Near Southern University’s Campus [Video]

20-year old LSU Basketball star Wayde Sims was murdered near Southern University’s football stadium on Friday after an altercation outside of a Subway restaurant.

The Daily Mail reports:

Police in Louisiana on Friday released a cellphone video depicting a fight that resulted in the fatal shooting of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims overnight. The Baton Rouge Police Department released the footage in an effort to locate the man seen towards the end of the video wearing red pants with a white stripe down the leg and a gray shirt. Sims suffered a gunshot wound at around 12.25am, Baton Rouge police said in a news release. The shooting happened at the Subway sandwich shop at 668 Harding Boulevard located across from Southern’s A.W. Mumford Stadium, The Advocate reported. A witness told the news station WAFB that he was near the Subway overnight when heard a scuffle, followed by one or two gunshots. He was taken to a hospital and died from his wounds, Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.

Baton Rouge Police are still searching for other people in the video to question them about the tragic incident.

SMH.