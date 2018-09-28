Wedding Belles: Eva Marcille’s Upcoming Nuptials Will Be Televised For The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Finale!

Eva Marcille Set To Say I Do On October 7th In Front Of Bravo Cameras

BOSSIP can exclusively reveal that Eva Marcille will be walking down the aisle to wed fiancé Michael Sterling next Sunday, October 7th in Atlanta. Guests have been put on notice to keep the details extremely private but insiders tell us that all invitees were banned from bringing plus ones…

Page Six reported the news today that the wedding would take place next month in front of Bravo cameras, but the did not disclose the exact date. According to their sources, her nuptials will serve as the season finale. One of the Page Six sources also dished that the new season will be a “doozy” due to Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield’s departures and Porsha Williams’ pregnancy.

Marcille, 33 and Sterling became engaged in 2017 and welcomed their first child, baby boy Michael Todd Sterling Jr. last April.

