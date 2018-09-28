Khloe Kardashian Klaims She Doesn’t See Kolor When It Comes To Daughter True, Black Twitter Savagely Slaughters Her 

The conversation surrounding race seems to follow the Kardashian klan no matter how much they level up in their lives. Khloé Kardashian, who’s never been afraid to clap back at commenters, has been pretty low-key with the clap backs since becoming a mom — until now.

The reality star took to Twitter to respond to folks making fun of her daughter True‘s skin complexion, tweeting:

I dislike the fact that people are allowed to comment on my daughters skin color but as soon as I comment kindly back and praise her for all that she is, the comment gets erased. If you have the courage to post your nasty criticism please allow one to defend or comment back — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 28, 2018

It’s understandable why the new mom would be so sensitive to comments about her baby girl, and her response was warranted. But all hell broke loose when she claimed to “not see color”:

I try to put myself in their shoes &maybe they were brought up in a different type of household then I was. So instead of shaming I try to educate. In our household we do not see color. We see emotion and action. We see love. We feed off of energy — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 28, 2018

Black Twitter wasn’t having it:

To say you don't see color means you are turning a blind eye to the blatant racism that poc…more specifically black people face DAILY! Trust me when I tell you in this world your daughter will be seen as black and you don't even know how to prepare her for what's to come. Smh — Pooh32 (@Pooh3211) September 28, 2018

Are we really surprised though? Hit the flip to see what else folks had to say.