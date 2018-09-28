Khloe Kardashian Klaims She Doesn’t See Kolor When It Comes To Daughter True, Black Twitter Savagely Slaughters Her
- By Bossip Staff
The conversation surrounding race seems to follow the Kardashian klan no matter how much they level up in their lives. Khloé Kardashian, who’s never been afraid to clap back at commenters, has been pretty low-key with the clap backs since becoming a mom — until now.
The reality star took to Twitter to respond to folks making fun of her daughter True‘s skin complexion, tweeting:
It’s understandable why the new mom would be so sensitive to comments about her baby girl, and her response was warranted. But all hell broke loose when she claimed to “not see color”:
Black Twitter wasn’t having it:
Are we really surprised though? Hit the flip to see what else folks had to say.
