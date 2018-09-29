ThickInkCrew: A Gallery Of Reasons Phor Is A Cotdamn Fool For Cheating On Nikki Nicole

Nikki Is Bae

If you’ve been watching #BlackInkChi the last week or so then you’ve seen yet another instance of drama between Phor and Nikki. Well, if you haven’t, here’s what happened: Phor was caught sending peen pics to some mysterious woman and got caught. Nikki tried to reason with him at first and he insisted it was for a threesome (which, she’s apparently down for usually. Duly noted).

Of course, that was all a lie it seems. Now Nikki and Phor are on the rocks and maybe over for good. This would all make Phor nothing but a boo boo the fool because Nikki is fiiiiiine as hell and thick too.

Oh, you didn’t know? We got you covered. Take a look.