For The Children: Lil Pump’s Fall ‘Harverd Dropout’ Tour Dates Cancelled

Lil Pump’s Upcoming Tour Dates Have Been Cancelled

It looks like Lil Pump’s upcoming tour is no longer happening.

According to Live Nation’s website, every single one of the Florida rapper’s fall tour dates have been canceled–except for 3 shows in Santa Ana, California and San Diego, respectively, though that could just be an oversight.

Pump’s rep spoke to Complex and said about the incident, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lil Pump’s Harverd Dropout Tour has been canceled. Refunds will be provided at point of purchase. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

The rapper’s childhood friend and frequent collaborator Smokepurpp commented on the state of Pump’s life and career at the moment, saying on his Instagram story, “Guys Pump is not officially out yet. He has to go back, but he will be out soon though,”

Given Smokepurpp’s comments and all things considered, it’s more than likely that the Harverd Dropout Tour cancellation has something to do with Pump’s recent legal troubles, which stem from his Miami arrest last month.

The 18-year-old was pulled over and arrested for driving without a valid license. His lawyers are claiming the arrest was racially charged, and later in a post on social media, the rapper revealed he’d face jail time for violating his probation.

“Y’all seen what happened in Miami,” he said in the post, which you can find below. “I got arrested…I’m on probation in LA. I violated my PO, so I’ve got to go in and do a couple months. I’ve got some crazy ass shit dropping while in there.”

The probation stems from different charges that the rapper faced after firing a gun in his Los Angeles home back in February. He was later booked at a juvenile detention center and placed under house arrest.