‘The Rewind’: Action Bronson’s ‘White Bronco’ & Drake’s New Yeezy Diss [Video]

“The Rewind” Episode 7

On the latest episode of “The Rewind”, hosts Landon and DJ Franchise are once again breaking down the biggest hot topics of the week.

This time they’re recapping Action Bronson’s “White Bronco” that includes a line about ladies calling the very, very white rapper Taye Diggs.

The hosts ultimately give Action a 7 out of 10 for the braggadocious track.

They then talk about French Montana’s new song with Drake called “No Stylist” where Drizzy once again takes shots at Yeezy.

“Keep it a G, I told her don’t wear no 350s ’round me,” raps Drake dissing Kanye’s Yeezy 350 sneakers.

Landon and DJ Franchise's take on both tracks, and even more of their hilarious commentary.