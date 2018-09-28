Real Friends: Solange Joins Earl Sweatshirt On The Latest Episode of His Red Bull Radio Show

Earl Sweatshirt And Solange Join Forces For Radio Show

For the latest episode of Earl Sweatshirt’s Red Bull Radio show, Earl Sweatshirt Stays Inside, the rapper and producer was joined by his former tour mate, “singer, songwriter, and self-professed fan of the show” Solange Knowles. A combination like this already sounds delightful from the jump, so it’s no surprise that their sit-down together was hilarious, insightful, and just all-around enjoyable.

The two artists discussed a wide range of topics, which ranged from conspiracy theorists to wigs and all the way back to Ariana Grande. As far as the latter goes, Solange praised the 25-year-old singer on her new album. “Sweetener is that s**t,” she said to Earl. “It feels so good, summer vibes, really knows how to use her instrument. Just overall fire.”

It’s pretty easy to see that these two have a special relationship, and more than anything, it’s just interesting to get an inside look at what Solange and Earl talk about with one another when they’re chilling on the tour bus. All we need now is some collaborative music from these two, but we’ll take what we can get.

This special episode wraps up with an appearance by Gio Escobar of Standing on the Corner, who embarks on “an hour-long journey through the space-time continuum” before honoring and celebrating John Coltrane’s birthday.

You can watch the two-hour episode via Red Bull Radio above, or at Red Bull’s website here.

This new episode of the Odd Future alum’s radio show airs just days after Earl teased the follow-up to his 2015 album, I Don’t Like S**t, I Don’t Go Outside. Fans are more than ready for some new music from the rapper, so hopefully he keeps true to that promise.