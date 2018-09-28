Payback Music? Cardi B And Meek Mill Have A Song Together Says Podcaster Adam 22
- By Bossip Staff
Meek Mill And Cardi B Have A Song Together According to Adam 22
You might not be familiar with Adam 22. He’s an L.A.-based podcaster, mumble rap sympathizer and irritant to many on rap Twitter.
That said, Adam is plugged into the music industry, but feel free to take his story with Salt Bae amounts of sodium anyway.
Adam took to Twitter to make the following proclamation:
And then…
Onika is gonna lose her Harriet Tubman mind all the way TO FREEDOM over this. What do you think of the idea of a Meek Mill and Cardi B song? Is that something you might be interested in?
We’re also told by our little birdies exclusively that this song may also feature Offset, but his verse may not make the final cut.
Guess we’ll have to see.
