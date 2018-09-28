Payback Music? Cardi B And Meek Mill Have A Song Together Says Podcaster Adam 22

Meek Mill And Cardi B Have A Song Together According to Adam 22

You might not be familiar with Adam 22. He’s an L.A.-based podcaster, mumble rap sympathizer and irritant to many on rap Twitter.

That said, Adam is plugged into the music industry, but feel free to take his story with Salt Bae amounts of sodium anyway.

Adam took to Twitter to make the following proclamation:

Someone I trust told me last night that Meek and Cardi 100% have a song together — adam22 (@adam22) September 28, 2018

And then…

I asked if the song felt like a nicki diss and the person just said “the fact that the song exists is a nicki diss” read into that as you must — adam22 (@adam22) September 28, 2018

Onika is gonna lose her Harriet Tubman mind all the way TO FREEDOM over this. What do you think of the idea of a Meek Mill and Cardi B song? Is that something you might be interested in?

We’re also told by our little birdies exclusively that this song may also feature Offset, but his verse may not make the final cut.

Guess we’ll have to see.