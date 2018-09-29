It Be Ya Own Daddy: Birdman and Young Thug Allegedly Under Criminal Investigation For The 2015 Shooting Of Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus

Birdman and Young Thug Under Criminal Investigation Over 2015 Lil Wayne Tour Bus Shooting

Rapper Young Thug and Co-Founder of Cash Money Records, Birdman, may face charges for their alleged involvement in the 2015 shooting of Lil Wayne’s tour bus.

According to Atlanta’s WSB-TV, Cobb County’s District Attorney’s Office is in the process of deciding whether or not to pursue charges against the two reportedly within the “next few weeks” after new evidence that surfaced in a civil suit involving the incident.

BREAKING: #Cobb DA's office tells me they will decide in "next few weeks" whether to charge Birdman, Young Thug in shooting of Lil' Wayne's tour bus. Starting at 4, the new evidence surfacing in a civil suit over the shooting. pic.twitter.com/ocmjtKhkVB — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) September 28, 2018

The incident took place in late 2015 after a concert in Atlanta when Jimmy Carlton Winfrey fired shots at Wayne’s tour bus. Winfrey was arrested and plead guilty in the case, and was handed a 10-year prison sentence, but claimed that he wasn’t the only person involved in the incident. Winfrey eventually had his conviction overturned but another person involved in the incident, the driver of the bus ,is suing him, as well as Thug and Birdman, alleging that the two conspired in the shooting that night. In court documents filed by the driver’s lawyer, phone records show that Young Thug called Winfrey allegedly eight times in 12 minutes leading up to the actual shooting.

Attorney’s also obtained a recorded prison phone call between Birdman and Winfrey, where you can hear Birdman saying, “Time for you to come out here and get your money. You did everything you could do boss … it’s eye-opening. It’s strictly business, man.”

Birdman and Thug reportedly have not been officially charged in the case as of yet.