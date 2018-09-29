Busted With The Blicky: Gun Found After The Feds Raid Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Home In Brooklyn

Feds Find Gun In Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Home During Raid

According to TMZ Tekashi6ix9ine’s Brooklyn home was raided by federal agents early Friday and discovered a gun during the search.

Tekashi was allegedly not home during the time of the raid and it’s currently unknown what prompted the search, or who the gun discovered in the home belonged to.

A source close to Tekashi told stated the rapper was currently in the process of moving out of the Brooklyn home and had not been in the house for “several weeks”, and that many people, including movers and cleaners, have been frequently inside the property during his absence.