It’s About Time: Meek Mill Confirms His Album Is Dropping Within The Next Couple Of Weeks [Video]

Meek Mill Talks About Just How Soon We Can Expect A New Album

Though he’s been keeping most of the details regarding new music pretty low, Meek Mill has come through to reassure fans that the wait is finally almost over.

The Philadelphia rapper teased his upcoming project on Thursday at the 2018 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event in New York City. Meek was there to accept the first-ever Impact Award, and though he didn’t reveal any details about his much-anticipated fourth studio album, he did suggest that it would arrive sometime next month.

“My album coming soon,” he said confidently on the Power Players red carpet. “It’s coming real soon, like in a matter of weeks, to be truthful. Yeah, it’s on the way.”

Though he has yet to reveal any concrete details like a release date or title for the album, Meek has already provided a small tidbit of his forthcoming project for the world. During a recent stop in Washington, D.C., he shared a brand new snippet that references Colin Kaepernick.

“They won’t lynch him by hanging from a tree/They lynch his bank account,” he raps on the song, according to reports from Page Six. “They told Kap to stand up if you want to play for a team/And most of his teammates said the same thing […] Back in the ’30s you would be killed if you kneeled/They won’t kill you now, they just take you out of the deal.”

The idea that Meek would use his music to shed more light on the social and political issues plaguing America is definitely nothing new. The Philly native became one of the leading voices in criminal justice reform after he was hit with a controversial prison sentence stemming from decade-old charges last November. During his acceptance speech for his Impact Award earlier this week, Mill spoke about his commitment to social justice and why he wants to continue using his platform to encourage change.

“This time when I went to prison a lot of people stood up for me and a lot of people stuck their necks out for me at my roughest time in life,” he said to the crowd. “So, you know… I thought it was only right if I use some of my platform and my power to actually reach back and help the people that stood up for me in my worst times.”

You can check out Meek’s comments about his upcoming album and more below.