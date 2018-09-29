Lindsay Lohan Gets Knocked TF Out For Allegedly Trying To Kidnap Two Children She Believed Were Human Trafficking Victims

Lindsay Lohan Allegedly Attempts Kidnapping

Lindsay Lohan has spent years trying to clean up her image and distance herself from her past with addiction. But some of her recent…erratic behavior has folks questioning how possible that really is.

Now, apparently, the former child star seems to have convinced herself that she’s some sort of crusader for justice in foreign lands, and is out here nearly kidnapping children to that end.

The actress went on IG Live last night and disturbed hundreds of viewers as she accosted a homeless family through Moscow (where she’s supposedly been for the last few days) and eventually attempted to take their two young sons away from them.

She starts off offering the family shelter for the night, but when they rebuff her, she gets angry and starts being aggressive. She can be seen following them down the street, accusing them of trafficking the boys and repeatedly trying to lure them to her car. After a while, the kids’ mother gets fed up and punches Lindsay to the ground. Take a look:

According to The Independent, the exchange prior to this two-minute clip went as follows:

“Hey everyone, I just want to show you a family that I met. A Syrian refugee family that I’m really worried about. They really need help. You want to come with me? Come with me, I’ll take care of you guys.”

Then she asks the children:

“Do you want to stay in a hotel tonight? Do you want to watch movies? It would be so cool to watch a movie on a TV or a computer.”

When they say no, she tells the mother:

“You should not have them [your sons] on the floor, you should be a hard-working woman and you should be doing what you [can] for your children, so they have a better life. If someone is offering them a home and a bed, which is me at the moment, give it to them. They will come back to you.”

Mind you…she was only suggesting that she house the family for THE NIGHT, not provide them with long-term housing or assistance. And nobody HAS to accept a handout.

SMH. We’re not sure what’s going on in this lady’s head. If you were that mother…do you think you would have had the same reaction to Lindsay trying to hustle your kids away?

Getty/WENN/Youtube