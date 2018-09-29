The Joe Budden Podcast Episode 182 “All Of The Likes” Gives Bill Cosby “Nasty Award” [Video]

The Joe Budden Podcast Episode 182 “All Of The Likes”

Joe Buddden, Rory and Mal are back for another episode of brotherly hijinks and shenanigans. This week the guys give a well-deserved “Nasty Award” to Bill Cosby after the unsavory octogenarian got hit wit a 3 to 10 for the sexual assault of Andrea Constand. They also discuss the legendary Quincy Jones, Kevin Hart vs Katt Williams and crank some new-new from Sevyn Streeter, Young Thug and Lupe Fiasco.

