Kanye West Reportedly Has THESE Special Guests Up His Sleeve For Tonight’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performances

Kanye Might Be Joined By Some Big Artists For His SNL Performances

Saturday Night Live’s upcoming season premiere airs tonight, and according to reports from all around the internet, everything about the episode is going to be absolutely one of a kind.

This weekend, Kanye West will return to the SNL stage, which will mark the rapper’s 7th time as the musical guest. When the Chicago native performed on the program in 2016 in accordance with the drop of his then-new album The Life Of Pablo, he brought along a huge cast of characters including Chance the Rapper to perform with him. Now, according to reports from TMZ, he’s bringing along a handful of other artists for some extra special performances.

Sources say that Yeezy will be joined onstage by Lil Pump, Kid Cudi, Teyana Taylor, and 070 Shake, all of whom have collaborated with the rapper in the past. It isn’t yet clear whether or not Kanye is going to perform a medley of his past hits or if he’ll share some new snippets from Yandhi, which is set to drop Saturday night in accordance with the show.

Though Lil Pump is on the list of performers reportedly on the bill, the rapper just cancelled his entire tour–presumably because he’s currently locked up–so it will be interested to see if Ye can work his magic and break him out somehow.

Spike Jonze, who directed Kanye and Pump’s “I Love It” music video, is also reportedly assisting with the creative direction of the upcoming performances.

SNL’s season 44 premiere goes down this Saturday, where Kanye will perform along with the host for the evening, Adam Driver.

In other related news, series creator Lorne Michaels revealed a few days backs that Kanye performing for the season premiere wasn’t planned too far in advance, claiming that Ariana Grande was originally set to perform on the season premiere, but backed out earlier this month for emotional reasons.

Will you be watching???