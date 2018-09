Tascon was hired in early 2016 to look after Kelis’ then six-month-old baby and her then seven-year-old son (whom she shares with Nas). The nanny reportedly agreed to work out of Kelis’ home and travel with her while the singer was on tour for the fee of $750 a week. Tascon says she asked about being paid but Kelis after a few weeks of working, but was never paid. A month later they were overseas in London, where she claims Kelis fired her and left her without providing a ticket for her to return back home to Los Angeles.