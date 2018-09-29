Sweet Swirled Matrimony-dom: Eddie Murphy Is Engaged To Pregnant Girlfriend Paige Butcher

Eddie Murphy And Paige Butcher Are Engaged

2018 is a huge year for Eddie Murphy. Not only is the comedian gearing up for the arrival of his 10th child with longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher, but it looks like the couple are also going to be exchanging their vows even sooner!

Murphy’s rep confirmed to Page Six on Friday that the happy couple is in fact engaged.

39-year-old Butcher was also spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Monday while sporting a giant engagement ring, which of course only fueled rumors–which is when paparazzi and news outlets began wondering whether or not the couple was taking their next big step.

According to a source close to the couple, it was only a matter of time that they would move onto this next step. It was reported that the couple, who has been together since 2012, have been in a really good place and were ready to make things official.

Though the couple is just now making their way toward getting married, their couple-dom has been serious for a long time now. After getting together 6 years ago, they welcomed their first child together, 2-year-old daughter Izzy Oona Murphy, on May 3, 2016.

This past August, the couple announced that they are going to be welcoming yet another baby together this December–which will be Eddie’s 10th and the couple’s 2nd. Just a few weeks ago, the soon-to-be mother of two told TMZ that the child id going to be a boy, and there is a possibility they might name him Eddie Jr.

And it looks like the happy couple isn’t slowing down anytime soon. A Radar Online insider spoke to the website about Murphy and Butcher’s plans, and apparently, they want to have even more kids in the future.

“He and Paige aren’t done, not by a long shot,” revealed a person close to the comedian.

There are no details yet as to when Murphy and Butcher will tie the knot. This will be his second marriage and her first.