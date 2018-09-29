Fair Or ALL THE WAY Foul? Take A Peek Inside The FBI’s Search For “Black Identity Extremists” [Video]

If you weren’t aware, the FBI has labeled certain Black activists as possible “domestic terrorists” seeking to incite and execute violent acts against police. Yes, you read that correct…that African Americans are supposedly posing a violent threat to police officers, and NOT the other way around.

Organized actions such as self-defense training courses, safe weapons training, and open-carry neighborhood patrols in their own communities have “tipped off” the FBI for leaders of movements such as these to be seen as a threat.

Vice follows the plight of Rakem Balogun, the Dallas man taken in by the FBI on weapons suspicions as a “Black Identity Extremist” and eventually freed without charges.

SMH, what do you think of the FBI’s focus on groups like these as “potential terrorists?”

Getty/YouTube