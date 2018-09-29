Hoy En Mi Gente News: Alex Rodriguez Ama Jennifer Lopez Con Toda Corazon, Shares Romantic Vacation Pics
Alex Rodriguez Shares Summer Memories With J. Lo On Instagram
Alex Rodriguez es vivando su vida mejor, y no te habla ir y venir contigo ya sea.
The former baseballer took to Instagram to share some of his favorite photos from this past summer. Many of which include some very romantic moments with his reina, Jennifer Lopez. Others include family vacations in Italy, karaoke with kids while driving through LA and several more sunny memories.
Jennifer Lopez looking like the flyest mami while singing Toto’s “Africa” at the top of her lungs is all of the glory.
Peep some of the best pics and videos from J. Lo’s summer on the following pages.
View this post on Instagram
I know you guys have seen me living in my @Niyamasol leggings, I mean I wear them everywhere…LOL! Let me tell you why I have fallen in love…Niyama means positive habits for a healthy and spiritual way of life, values we can all stand by. Plus they're an entirely green company! Besides having the best fit out there, ALL of their clothing is made from recycled plastic!! 🚨 SUPER COOL NEWS ALERT 🚨: When they heard about my MTV Video Vanguard award, they took my stan-dom to the NEXT level…so I’m so excited to announce TODAY they are dropping a tribute collection inspired by my music and career!! Jennifer Lopez X Niyamasol for YOU! ♥️ Every month through 2018 we will release a new design starting with the VANGUARD legging and matching top!! This company’s spirit and mantra touched my heart & soul and I can’t wait to see these on YOU, go to my stories and swipe up to see the entire collection and don’t forget to show me your #Mysolstyle #JLONiyamasol
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.