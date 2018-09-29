Hoy En Mi Gente News: Alex Rodriguez Ama Jennifer Lopez Con Toda Corazon, Shares Romantic Vacation Pics

Alex Rodriguez Shares Summer Memories With J. Lo On Instagram

The former baseballer took to Instagram to share some of his favorite photos from this past summer. Many of which include some very romantic moments with his reina, Jennifer Lopez. Others include family vacations in Italy, karaoke with kids while driving through LA and several more sunny memories.

Jennifer Lopez looking like the flyest mami while singing Toto’s “Africa” at the top of her lungs is all of the glory.

Peep some of the best pics and videos from J. Lo’s summer on the following pages.