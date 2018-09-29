So Sad: 4-Year-Old Fatally Thrown From Brooklyn Building By Mentally Ill Older Brother

Child Tragically Thrown From Building Mentally Ill Brother

This story is absolutely heartbreaking.

A 4-year-old boy tragically died early Saturday morning following an incident with a family member. The toddler reportedly plunged to his death after his mentally ill older brother threw the child from their Brooklyn building, officials said.

Shimon Smith was found in the courtyard behind his apartment on Nostrand Ave. near Ave. J in Flatlands about 3:30 a.m., cops said, where he died at the scene.

WABC-TV Reporter Marcus Solis tweeted about the incident early Saturday morning, reporting, “Family tragedy in Brooklyn. 4-year old thrown off a roof to his death. 20-year old brother with history of schizophrenia in custody.”

NOW: Family tragedy in Brooklyn. 4-year old thrown off a roof to his death. 20-year old brother with history of schizophrenia in custody. pic.twitter.com/78d2n5F46T — Marcus Solis (@MarcusSolis7) September 29, 2018

“It’s very inhuman. Too inhuman,” said John Okoh, whose family lives in the building. “They ought to have controlled the person who is sick.”

The tot was thrown from a high floor, police sources said, but have not confirmed which number or exactly how high that is.

According to reports, Shimon’s 20-year-old brother is actually the one who ran out into the street and flagged down a passing police car following the incident. Unfortunately for him, his now-late younger brother, and everybody involved with the situation, he is the one who ended up finding himself in handcuffs after cops realized that he may have been responsible for the boy’s death, sources said.

Sources told CBS New York that the older brother eventually confessed to throwing Shimon off the building in Brooklyn’s East Midwood neighborhood.

Charges against the older sibling, who has a history of schizophrenia, are currently pending.

There are no other details regarding the horrifying events at the moment, or whether or not the poor child’s brother will sustain any charges following the death of 4-year-old Shimon Smith. Condolences go out to the entire family.