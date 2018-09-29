Coupled Up Swirl: Iggy Azalea Posts Up With Official Bae Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea Coupled Up With Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea has been switching boyfriends almost as often as her undergarments ever since her broken engagement to dirty doggin’ ex Nick Young back in 2016. While she’s been flip-flopping between rappers and athletes on a pretty consistent basis, it seems she’s found a fellow hip-hop artist to pal around with — for the moment at least.

Iggy and her latest boo Playboi Carti were already caught getting all lovey-dovey at the milly-rockin’ rapper’s birthday earlier this month…but now, it seems that they’ve gone OFFICIAL official.

Iggy shared a captionless photo of herself and her latest bae posted up at a professional photo shoot.

Cute couple or nah?

Apega/WENN.com/Instagram