Lucky Lunch: New Jersey Man Wins Million Dollar Fortune Thanks To Fortune Cookie Numbers 

Some people just have all the luck, and New Jersey native Ronnie Martin is one of them.

Ronnie went to the gas station and bought three lottery tickets using numbers printed on a fortune cookie paper he opened years ago. It turns out, the “lucky numbers” from the old cookie proved to be a match to all the winning numbers in the Mega Millions jackpot, except the Mega Ball.

A fortune cookie led to a real fortune for one lucky lottery player in North Jersey. https://t.co/bdTLoozvkz — Chatham Patch (@chathampatch) September 28, 2018

But Ronnie still came up $1 million out of the Mega Millions $543 million jackpot.

NJ.com reports:

The numbers drawn that night were 1, 2, 4, 19, and 29. The Mega Ball, which Martin’s ticket didn’t have, was 20.

Seven other tickets across the country, including one other in New Jersey also matched five numbers. Martin, meanwhile, told lottery officials he and his wife Shirley will pay off their house and use some of the money toward bills. They plan to save the rest.

Time to start saving these fortune cookies.