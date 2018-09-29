K Don’t Play Play: K. Michelle Keeps It Real By Responding To Comments Claiming She’s Bleaching Her Skin

K. Michelle Sets The Record Straight About Rumored Skin Lightening

Recent photos posted to K. Michelle’s Instagram had the singer catching all the heat in the world.

She’s been looking a lot different these days, which many would attribute to her recent surgeries to get her butt enhancements removed and return back to her natural form.

But her body wasn’t the only thing that fans noticed looking a little different.

The Memphis native caught all the criticism and hate comments in the world a few days back, when she posted some photos that had her looking much lighter than she ever has–which of course, fueled rumors of skin bleaching. She ended up turning off the comments on the photos after so much backlash and negativity.

But as we all know, K. loves to keep it real–and she’s not keeping quiet on this one. Miss Michelle took to Instagram once again to follow up her light-skinned-looking photos with something more like what we’re used to seeing from her. She responded to critics of her different look in the previous photos, citing her ongoing health issues and saying she has been fighting for her life.

Because she’s been so open with fans, K. Michelle was clearly upset that so many people were making up rumors about what she does to her body when she’s disclosed it all before. In her response, she started off her clap back saying, “Me, 3 days ago in my @fashionnova. I think i’m still black.”

She then addresses the comments about her not looking the same by saying, “Ive been fighting for my life for 6 months. Umm of course I dont look the same.”

K. continues by listing all the work she has actually had done, and says that her positivity and confidence is what causes people to start so many rumors. As far as skin bleaching goes? “Never done it and don’t even know how.”

One thing we can always count on is K. Michelle setting the record straight.

What do you think of her response?