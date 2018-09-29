Katt Williams Threatens To Bite Size Beatdown Kevin Hart: “I’ma Knock Your Motherf***ing Mouth Sideways” [Video]

Watch: Katt Williams Threatens To Beat Kevin Hart Up

Just when you though isht was sweet because Katt Williams bowed down to Tiffany Haddish after dissing her career, the funny man is once again making it clear that he wants all the smoke with Kevin Hart. You may recall that Kevin dragged Katt on the Breakfast Club, claiming that Williams chose drugs over his career.

Katt finally responded on Instagram Live Saturday morning, saying,

For the last few years, Kevin been pretending he been world touring. That ni**a ain’t world touring — he’s been everywhere but here. Anywhere but coming through these motherf***ing hoods. So while he was [out of the country] making $85 million, I was over here not making $85 million. But it’s all good, I don’t mind $1 million a month and keeping my soul. And IDGAF how many crips you pay ni**a, you gon’ see me in real life.

If both legends were down to battle —joke for joke — who y’all got?