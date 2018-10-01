On The Come Up: Big Sean, Mustard & Dj Envy Crown Winner of Remy Martin “The Producer Series” at LA Finale

Last night, the search for hip-hop’s next big producer came to an end at the Season 5 finale of the Rémy Martin Producer Series as BIG SEAN & MUSTARDcrowned Chicago’s MILO as the winner! The star-studded, red carpet event converted the Belasco Theater in downtown Los Angeles into a studio, as aspiring producers from seven cities across the U.S. competed for the opportunity of a lifetime – a co-sign and a chance to make a track with Grammy-nominated artistBIG SEAN and mega producer MUSTARD.

Hosted by the Breakfast Club’s DJ ENVY, the event featured performances by the regional finalists who competed in seven different local markets this summer. The competitors included St. James the Producer (New York City), Fasheez Fasho (Detroit), Allen Kass (Las Vegas), Cassius (Miami), Young Sidechain (Atlanta), Milo (Chicago) and OnBeatMusic (Houston). The tournament-styled competition was judged by Mustard and Big Sean themselves, as the producers played their beats for an enthusiastic crowd. Throughout the competition the two hip-hop superstars were joined by other industry executives and notables in providing the producers with feedback and suggestions on how to perfect their craft.

The intense competition came down to crowd-favorite Youngside Chain and the energetic afro-beat sounds of Milo as they battled it out on stage! In the end, MILO emerged victorious as confetti rained down from the rafters and he was gifted two limited-edition Remy Martin Producer Series Champion gold chains!

The VIP event also attracted some of the music industry’s biggest names, who toasted to the art of making music and the next generation in music production with premium Rémy Martin cocktails all night (Notable celebrities and guests available via getty link).

The evening also featured another new star, the Rémy Martin 1738 ® Limited Edition Speaker Box, in collaboration with Live Nation, crafted to echo the spirit of the Rémy Martin Producers Series and the brand’s music campaign.

Now the competition is over, Milo will begin to get in the studio with Big Sean and Mustard to producer hip-hop’s next big hit!

For more information about the producer series, please visit producers.remymartin.com and follow along on social using the hashtag #RemyProducers on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Checkout a dope video recap, HERE!