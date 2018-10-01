LHHATL’s Scrappy & Bambi Share Baby’s FIRST Photos — Who Does He Look Like??

Bambi And Scrappy Reveal First Photos Of Breland

It’s already been a week since “Love and Hip Hop” stars Bambi and Lil Scrappy welcomed their first child together into the world. Now, mama Bambi is sharing his first photos!

Previously, we reported that the reality tv couple were having a boy and was naming him Breland. Breland’s papi Scrappy has a daughter, Emani, with former “Love and Hip Hop” cast member Erica Dixon. Folks think Emani looks a lot like her mom AND her dad. Here she is…

But what about little brother Breland??

Hit the flip to see the first close up photos of Bambi and Scrappy’s son Breland. Does he looks like mom or dad to you?