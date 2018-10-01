Celebrity Crushin’: Amanda Seales Would “Safe Word” Smash Chadwick Boseman And THIS Baller To Smithereens… [Video]

Amanda Seales Reveals Her Celebrity Crushes On “SafeWord”

Wooo T’Challa! Amanda Seales was feeling brave on a recent episode of “SafeWord” and told everyone who her celebrity crushes are.

During the episode, ” SafeWord” host Terrence J had Amanda play a game where she had to list three people, according to a topic. When the topic turned into celebrity crushes, Seales had to pick three.

Amanda could only spit out two of the celebrities that make her warm and fuzzy inside. First, she named Chadwick Boseman. Then she named a baller. Can you guess who he is????

Press play to watch, or if you’re impatient scroll down to find out…

Hmmm!! Amanda Seales wants a piece of Serge Ibaka, huh??? We wonder if he’s still single now, after cutting things off with Ms. Keri Hilson. It’s been two whole years since they split.

Do you think Amanda Seales and Chadwick Boseman would make a better-looking couple — or Amanda Seales and Serge Ibaka??? Hit the flip for more of Amanda on “SafeWord”.