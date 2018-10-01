Meet @Beauty2TheStreetz: This Lady Positively Lights Up Instagram By Giving Homeless People Makeovers…

Shirley Raines Lights Up Instagram With Posts Of Herself Giving Homeless People Makeovers

Shirley Raines’ Instagram account shows us how we all can volunteer our resources to the homeless in a unique way. Not only doesn’t Raines donate time and meals to folks in need on Skid Row — L.A.’s most heavily populated area of homeless people — but she gives them makeovers. Beauty is something even in times of great deprivation can lift the spirit and her posts prove that!

Shirley Raines even brings SHOWERS to skid row with this makeshift shower tent and hose.

Shirley also provides haircuts, makeup, hair dye, manicures and more all on the street, hence her name “beauty2thestreetz”. Through her instagram profile, Raines gives the public a glimpse into her brand of charity. In one of her dozens of IG posts, Raines says “feeding, showering, doing hair is all necessary for the homeless but there is also simple human interaction. Dancing, laughing, having fun feeds the soul.” Raines returns often, servicing some of the same folks over and over again.

And Shirley Raines is not only giving men and women of all walks of life a lift in their spirits, but she’s been doing this long enough to see some of them progress into getting their own places to live. Like this woman named Toya. Shirley says Toya is one of the reasons she started doing charity makeovers. She gave Toya a pair of eyelashes after learning she suffered abused on Skid Row. Toya has her own address now and is said to be doing well.

So sweet! You can hit the flip to see more of the amazing charity work Shirley is sharing with us on IG. Let’s bring on the week with a little positivity!

 

View this post on Instagram

Ariana has been dating my son for 2 years, they both got their 1st job working for a hospital. I call on them to help me sometimes with the homeless and I remind them how blessed they are. Most teens 1st job is at a fast food restaurant but I tell them "ya'll are blessed to have such a great job and it's very important to give back…help others." Like any kid my son sometimes feels it's a burden to come out and help me but that's ok…he's being age appropriate! It's my job to set the example…I must say once my son gets to the streets he immediately starts being of service. Super proud of my children #homelessness is a real issue we can all #help with.#community #charity #nonprofitorganization #goodgoesround #amillionactsofgood #homeless #givingback #helpingthehomeless #change #wakeupandmakeup #makeupqueen #makeupjunkie #activism #fentybeautybyrihanna #makeupforever #lagirlcosmetics #urbandecay #lancome #maccosmetics #sephora #ultabeauty #bluehair #lashes #bekind #makeupforthehomeless #humankindness #manicpanic #adorehaircolor

A post shared by Shirley Raines (@beauty2thestreetz) on

View this post on Instagram

Found my old friends AJ and his boyfriend M. There was a block in LA where the gay and transgender lived because it was out of the way and they felt safer there. Eventually some hateful people burned their tents, beat them with sticks and terrorized them so they moved. I would always visit them and make sure they ALL had food, clothes, hygiene, etc. So good to see them! Now I know where they are. Hooked them up with ice cream and water. #homelessness is a real issue we can all #help with.#community #charity #nonprofitorganization #goodgoesround #amillionactsofgood #homeless #givingback #helpingthehomeless #change #wakeupandmakeup #makeupqueen #makeupjunkie #activism #fentybeautybyrihanna #makeupforever #lagirlcosmetics #urbandecay #lancome #maccosmetics #sephora #ultabeauty #bluehair #lashes #bekind #makeupforthehomeless #humankindness #manicpanic #adorehaircolor

A post shared by Shirley Raines (@beauty2thestreetz) on

