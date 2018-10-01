Meet @Beauty2TheStreetz: This Lady Positively Lights Up Instagram By Giving Homeless People Makeovers…
She was so hungry she ate while I did her hair 😢 #humaninterest #respect #stayhumble #wefeedthehungry #faithinhumanity #helpingothers #helpingthehomeless #skidrow #payitfoward #nonprofit #bethechange #someoneneedsyou #worldhunger #whatcanido #canihelpyou #humanity #iammybrotherskeeper #hoodlove #dotherightthing #endhunger #ironsharpensiron
Shirley Raines Lights Up Instagram With Posts Of Herself Giving Homeless People Makeovers
Shirley Raines’ Instagram account shows us how we all can volunteer our resources to the homeless in a unique way. Not only doesn’t Raines donate time and meals to folks in need on Skid Row — L.A.’s most heavily populated area of homeless people — but she gives them makeovers. Beauty is something even in times of great deprivation can lift the spirit and her posts prove that!
Shirley Raines even brings SHOWERS to skid row with this makeshift shower tent and hose.
Blessed to be of service. #humaninterest #respect #stayhumble #wefeedthehungry #faithinhumanity #helpingothers #helpingthehomeless #skidrow #payitfoward #nonprofit #bethechange #someoneneedsyou #worldhunger #whatcanido #canihelpyou #humanity #iammybrotherskeeper #hoodlove #dotherightthing #endhunger #ironsharpensiron
Shirley also provides haircuts, makeup, hair dye, manicures and more all on the street, hence her name “beauty2thestreetz”. Through her instagram profile, Raines gives the public a glimpse into her brand of charity. In one of her dozens of IG posts, Raines says “feeding, showering, doing hair is all necessary for the homeless but there is also simple human interaction. Dancing, laughing, having fun feeds the soul.” Raines returns often, servicing some of the same folks over and over again.
This is why I started. This is Toya…1st person to get eyelashes from me…it was Toya who complimented me for months and made me realize makeup and hair was important to the homeless. She kissed me on my cheek almost 1 year ago when she got housing and said goodbye…thanked me for my kindness. I miss her! Last I heard she's doing well. Toya was beaten with sticks, burned out of her tent and suffered other abuse…she is safe now 🙏🏾🙏🏾 Love u Toya!
And Shirley Raines is not only giving men and women of all walks of life a lift in their spirits, but she’s been doing this long enough to see some of them progress into getting their own places to live. Like this woman named Toya. Shirley says Toya is one of the reasons she started doing charity makeovers. She gave Toya a pair of eyelashes after learning she suffered abused on Skid Row. Toya has her own address now and is said to be doing well.
So sweet! You can hit the flip to see more of the amazing charity work Shirley is sharing with us on IG. Let’s bring on the week with a little positivity!
Met this King when he was 2 weeks on the street released from prison…washed his hair and chatted it up. The next week he told me he got housing, it's been almost 3 months and I haven't seen him. Looks like he made it out! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Amen #humaninterest #respect #stayhumble #wefeedthehungry #faithinhumanity #helpingothers #helpingthehomeless #skidrow #payitfoward #nonprofit #bethechange #someoneneedsyou #worldhunger #whatcanido #canihelpyou #humanity #iammybrotherskeeper #hoodlove #dotherightthing #endhunger #ironsharpensiron
Wigs…my twin sister donated all of her wigs to me for the homeless and they have brought so much joy to the women. There are women who can't get their hair done by me because their scalp is damaged from the effects of being homeless. If u have any wigs in good condition and would like to donate them please DM me for Po box … I will even bleach and color them for the women. 🙏🏾♥️ #humaninterest #respect #stayhumble #wefeedthehungry #faithinhumanity #helpingothers #helpingthehomeless #skidrow #payitfoward #nonprofit #bethechange #someoneneedsyou #worldhunger #whatcanido #canihelpyou #humanity #iammybrotherskeeper #hoodlove #dotherightthing #endhunger #ironsharpensiron
I get to see Q and Mama Rose 2morrow. I assure u the wigs don't still look like this 🤣🤣🤣 no worries I will wash and brush them… I've met some beautiful people in my life and some beautiful spirits…I'm more attracted to spirits vs physical form. #humaninterest #respect #stayhumble #wefeedthehungry #faithinhumanity #helpingothers #helpingthehomeless #skidrow #payitfoward #nonprofit #bethechange #someoneneedsyou #worldhunger #whatcanido #canihelpyou #humanity #iammybrotherskeeper #hoodlove #dotherightthing #endhunger #ironsharpensiron
Last time I did Ebonys hair we did purple and blue…I saw her Sunday and she asked me to dye it orange. Let's see how it turns out Saturday…ya'll know I'm here for color!!! #humaninterest #respect #stayhumble #wefeedthehungry #faithinhumanity #helpingothers #helpingthehomeless #skidrow #payitfoward #nonprofit #bethechange #someoneneedsyou #worldhunger #whatcanido #canihelpyou #humanity #iammybrotherskeeper
Ariana has been dating my son for 2 years, they both got their 1st job working for a hospital. I call on them to help me sometimes with the homeless and I remind them how blessed they are. Most teens 1st job is at a fast food restaurant but I tell them "ya'll are blessed to have such a great job and it's very important to give back…help others." Like any kid my son sometimes feels it's a burden to come out and help me but that's ok…he's being age appropriate! It's my job to set the example…I must say once my son gets to the streets he immediately starts being of service. Super proud of my children #homelessness is a real issue we can all #help with.#community #charity #nonprofitorganization #goodgoesround #amillionactsofgood #homeless #givingback #helpingthehomeless #change #wakeupandmakeup #makeupqueen #makeupjunkie #activism #fentybeautybyrihanna #makeupforever #lagirlcosmetics #urbandecay #lancome #maccosmetics #sephora #ultabeauty #bluehair #lashes #bekind #makeupforthehomeless #humankindness #manicpanic #adorehaircolor
Her story is very sad. There is a high percentage of women homeless due to abusive relationships. This young lady is doing what it takes to get housing #humaninterest #respect #stayhumble #wefeedthehungry #faithinhumanity #helpingothers #helpingthehomeless #skidrow #payitfoward #nonprofit #bethechange #someoneneedsyou #worldhunger #whatcanido #canihelpyou #humanity #iammybrotherskeeper
Found my old friends AJ and his boyfriend M. There was a block in LA where the gay and transgender lived because it was out of the way and they felt safer there. Eventually some hateful people burned their tents, beat them with sticks and terrorized them so they moved. I would always visit them and make sure they ALL had food, clothes, hygiene, etc. So good to see them! Now I know where they are. Hooked them up with ice cream and water. #homelessness is a real issue we can all #help with.#community #charity #nonprofitorganization #goodgoesround #amillionactsofgood #homeless #givingback #helpingthehomeless #change #wakeupandmakeup #makeupqueen #makeupjunkie #activism #fentybeautybyrihanna #makeupforever #lagirlcosmetics #urbandecay #lancome #maccosmetics #sephora #ultabeauty #bluehair #lashes #bekind #makeupforthehomeless #humankindness #manicpanic #adorehaircolor
