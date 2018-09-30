Real Friends: Two Of Brett Kavanaugh’s Former College Friends Accuse Him Of Committing Perjury During His Testimony [Video]

Two Of Brett Kavanaugh’s College Friends Accused Him Of Committing Perjury

Two of Brett Kavanaugh’s old college friends (Liz Swisher and Lynne Brookes) accused him of committing perjury during his testimony for the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Kavanaugh, who’s being accused of sexually assaulting at least three women, claimed he barely drank alcohol in college during his hearing, but his former friends determined that was a lie.

“I was appalled. He was clearly lying and it was incredibly disturbing to see somebody perjuring themselves who’s in line to be a Supreme Court justice,” said Swisher, who was roommates with one of Kavanaugh’s accusers.

One of his accusers backed the claim by adding, “The reason that I decided to speak out was when he gave the Fox News interview and as I said in The Washington Post tried to paint himself as a choir boy where all he did was study and play sports and every once in awhile he would have a beer and that simply not consistent with the Brett Kavanaugh that I knew in college.”