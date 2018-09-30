Baller Blocking Or Nah: NBA Will Reportedly Fine J.R. Smith For Every Game That He Doesn’t Cover Huge Leg Tattoo

J.R. Smith Could Face Heavy Fines For New Leg Tattoo

A new tattoo that JR Smith got inked on his right calf this offseason could end up costing the Cleveland Cavs guard more than he bargained for.

Smith posted on Instagram that the NBA has threatened fines for the Supreme (a New York-based streetwear company logo tat on his calf if he doesn’t cover it up for games during the 2018-19 season.

“NBA rules prohibit players from displaying any commercial logos or corporate insignia on their body or in their hair,” said league spokesman Mike Bass.

This isn’t the first time the league locked down on players rocking logos. In 2013 the NBA made Iman Shumpert take out the Adidas logo shaved in his hair and also the league ruled that NBA legend Rasheed Wallace could not wear a temporary tattoo of a candy bar company during basketball games.

Smith claims he was not compensated for getting the Supreme tattoo.

“People were like, ‘Are they paying you for it?’ and I was like, ‘No,’ so they were like, ‘What are you doing it for?'” Smith told Complex in August. “And I was like, ‘That’s who I am. That’s why I am who I am.’ It worked out.”