Tupac’s Estate Finally Wins Back The Rapper’s Unreleased Music After 5-Year Legal Battle

2Pac’s Estate Regains Ownership Of Unreleased Music After 5-Year Legal Fight

According to TMZ, Tupac’s estate has finally won the battle over his unreleased music.

Entertainment One had to pay up a a six-figure settlement for unpaid royalties from posthumous releases they had managed. The Pac’s estate sued Entertainment One because they claimed it had missed out on royalties worth seven figures.

Tupac’s mother, Afeni Shakur, sued Entertainment One in 2013 to recover the unreleased master recordings that 2Pac had made, but unfortunately she passed away there years later. The good news is the lawsuit went on, and was overseen by the estate’s other trustees and now, all the unreleased recordings will go back to the estate.