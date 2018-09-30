Shiggy Talks Newfound Fame On BET’s “I Went Viral” [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Shiggy attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV

Shiggy Talks About The Making Of His Viral Video

Shiggy has had a whirlwind few months thanks to the success of his Instagram video for Drake’s “In My Feelings” song off Scorpion. The video launched a dance challenge that had THOUSANDS of people both famous and civilian attempting Shiggy’s moves.

The checks are definitely coming in for Shiggy now between him appearing in Drake’s “In My Feelings” video, jumping onstage to perform for Drake’s tour and making appearances at the MTV VMA awards and at movie premieres, fashion shows and parties. He’s a bonafide celebrity now but he’s feeling the pressure to top the moves that made him world famous. He talks to BET about all of that and more for their “I Went Viral” series…

What do you think about Shiggy’s story? Did you know he was an aspiring actor? Do you think he has bigger things ahead?

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1671275/shiggy-talks-newfound-fame-on-bets-i-went-viral-video/
Categories: For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure, Instagram

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.