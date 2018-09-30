Kanye West Brought Lil Pump, Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla $ign, & More To Perform With Him On ‘SNL’ [Video]

Watch: Kanye West’s Performances From Saturday Night Live

This weekend marked the season 44 premiere of Saturday Night Live with host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West. Kanye performed three times for the SNL season opener, and he brought some of his friends along with him for the ride.

For the first song of the night, it’s no surprise that Ye came out with Lil Pump to perform their new single “I Love It,” which has been steadily climbing the charts ever since it’s release. Because of a line in the song that references people drinking sparkling water versus still, the two rappers do the performance dressed as the respective water bottles.

Throughout this performance, Pump can’t seem to remember many of the words from the song, presumably since the duo has never performed it before. Kanye’s just there to have a good time, displaying some of the most blatant dad-moves on the dance floor possible–it’s clear this whole performance is a troll, but what better place to add some comedy to your hip-hop than Saturday Night Live?

The next performance of the night is much more toned down, and features Kanye along with frequent collaborator Teyana Taylor. They perform a new song titled, “We Got Love” together, which seems to be a track that was supposed to make Taylor’s album but couldn’t get cleared in time for its release.

Though musical guests on SNL are generally given two performance slots, Kanye did perform for a third time at the end of the program–though most of it was cut off by NBC’s broadcast since the show was over time.

For the final performance, West brought out Kid Cudi, 070 Shake, Ty Dolla $ign, and more to perform a track off of his most recent album Ye, Ghost Town. Snippets of this performance can be seen via Chris Rock’s Instagram story.