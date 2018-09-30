Finally Free! Guess Which LHHATL Star Was Just Released From Jail

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s Scrapp Deleon Freed From Jail

A “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star is finally free after spending several years behind bars.

Scrapp Deleon who we haven’t seen on LHHATL since he was sentenced in 2016 is out of jail.

The news was confirmed by Momma Dee who sent a congratulatory message to Scrapp’s mother Karen King and posed with him in a picture.

Karen also confirmed the news with a photo of Scrapp’s super chiseled post-prison body.

Scrapp received a five-year sentence after pleading guilty to drug trafficking. He also received 15 years probation and a $100,000 fine.

We wonder what his ex-bae Tommie thinks about all this, she was JUST in jail herself for driving under the influence.