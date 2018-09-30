Bardi Byke! Cardi B Flosses That Mommy Bawwwdy For Global Citizen Performance [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 4

Cardi B performs onstage during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival: Be The Generation in Central Park on September 29, 2018 in New York City.

Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Cardi B Performs At Global Citizen Festival

Since Kulture’s birth earlier this Summer, Cardi B has been laying low and enjoying her mommy time aside from a few appearances here and there. Cardi performed at the Global Citizen concert in New York Saturday. Check out a video the festival posted below:

Doesn’t she look amazing?

Check out more photos below and then hit the flip for more from Cardi

View this post on Instagram

RING !!

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

View this post on Instagram

DRIP DRIP

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

View this post on Instagram

MOST HATED BITCH ON THE PLANET 💁🏽‍♀️

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

