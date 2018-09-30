Bardi Byke! Cardi B Flosses That Mommy Bawwwdy For Global Citizen Performance [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
Cardi B Performs At Global Citizen Festival
Since Kulture’s birth earlier this Summer, Cardi B has been laying low and enjoying her mommy time aside from a few appearances here and there. Cardi performed at the Global Citizen concert in New York Saturday. Check out a video the festival posted below:
Doesn’t she look amazing?
Check out more photos below and then hit the flip for more from Cardi
